Christchurch’s new central city stadium is one of just seven venues around the world to be recognised for its design and sustainability by UNESCO.

One NZ Stadium has earned global acclaim at the Prix Versailles architectural awards for intelligent sustainability and for blending culture, architecture, and environmental thinking into its design.

The venues selected on the Prix Versailles list will go on to receive additional world titles for architecture, interior or exterior design at a ceremony at the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization’s Paris headquarters on December 10.

Other stadiums around the world to be recognised by Prix Versailles in 2026. Image: Supplied

Christchurch Mayor Phil Mauger said “the honour is a proud moment for the city”.

“Christchurch waited a long time for the One New Zealand Stadium at Te Kaha, and this recognition shows it was worth it.

“To be named one of the world’s most beautiful arenas is an incredible honour.”

One New Zealand Stadium opened in April, marking a new chapter in Christchurch’s re-emergence from the 2011 earthquake.

“We’ve got a world-class venue, but more importantly we’ve got a place where Cantabrians can come together,” Mauger said.

“Whether it’s sport, music or a major event, and this award is recognition of that.”

Photo: CCC

The 30,000-seat venue was designed by Populous and Warren and Mahoney. It combines striking architecture with a strong sense of place. The fixed transparent ETFE roof allows natural light to flood the stadium, while its design draws inspiration from Canterbury’s landscapes and the rich cultural heritage.

The stadium façade reflects the mountains, waterways and changing seasonal colours of Canterbury. While within the seating bowl, patterns inspired by the mangōpare, or hammerhead shark, symbolise strength, resilience and perseverance.

Photo: CCC

One New Zealand Stadium was developed in partnership with Ngāi Tahu and the design was also inspired by the ancestral story of Tāne separating Ranginui, the Sky Father, from Papatūānuku, the Earth Mother, to bring light and warmth into the world.

Mauger said the design elements make the stadium unique.

“What makes this recognition especially meaningful is that the stadium is unmistakably Christchurch,” he says.

“It’s a great acknowledgement of how far our city has come and where we’re heading. We always knew it would be something special, and it’s great to see the rest of the world thinking the same thing.”

Photo: CCC

Prix Versailles Secretary General Jérôme Gouadain said sports arenas are among the world’s most important gathering places and increasingly reflect the identity, vibrancy and aspirations of the communities they serve.

The awards celebrate intelligent sustainability, recognising projects where culture, architecture and environmental thinking come together to create places of lasting value.

-Allied Media