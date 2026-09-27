A call has gone out for a new caretaker of a Christchurch book fridge after its doors were pulled off and the books were taken and scattered around the neighbourhood.

Located in Clarence Reserve next to the Westfield mall, the Riccarton book fridge was started by a group of Canterbury University students as a community building project and later taken on by the Central Riccarton Residents Association.

Riccarton Ward city councillor Tyla Harrison-Hunt believes it is an asset to the community and should remain there.

“We would most likely fund its relocation or a new library but then someone would have to look after it. The world’s our oyster, we could do anything, move it anywhere the community wants.”

Tyla Harrison-Hunt. Photo: CCC

He said a lot of effort is required to keep community libraries afloat and the previous person in charge from the residents’ association had passed away.

He is encouraging a new person to step forward and take the reins.

Harrison-Hunt wants to bring people together and create a sense of cohesiveness in the neighbourhood but said it is difficult when 60% of Riccarton residents rent, including students who return home at the end of each year.

“We do try but with communities like this you have to try again every year. We need to figure out what is next and what will be our starting point.”

The book fridge was set up by University of Canterbury students as part of a community-building project. Photo: Tyla Harrison-Hunt

University of Canterbury Students’ Association health representative Cathleen Wang responded to Harrison-Hunt’s Facebook post, expressing her support for the library to remain.

“I think a community library in the Riccarton area is really good because the story behind it is UC students — it was a project they started and I would like to continue that legacy.

“Around Riccarton there are a lot of families and children as well as students who would utilise something like this.”

A screenshot of Tyla Harrison-Hunt's Facebook post. Image: Facebook

Wang agreed there is a need for something to bring the community together.

“We need to fix the core issue, design a programme that sets young people up for success and gives them something to do like sports and after-school programmes.

“Give them something to do and then they won’t destroy things.”

But she was open to the library being placed somewhere else.

Cathleen Wang. Photo: UCSA

“I don’t think a fridge is the best option, something that is easily accessible, something stable, start small and then slowly build it up, even something like the Riccarton pantry where they have a one dollar donation and then lock it up and have set open hours.”

Another Christchurch book library keeper, Toni Orchard, was distraught to hear the Riccarton book fridge had been destroyed.

“I think it’s disgusting that people can’t respect something for the community.”

Orchard has three book fridges in Shirley, which she set up on her own.

“Elderly people sometimes can’t get to a library but they can get to a book fridge, and this is why I set up mine to give people in the community an opportunity if they cannot get to a library.

“I also love reading and I want to bring the joy of reading to other people.”

Orchard goes down every Friday to check on her book fridges and make sure they are well-maintained.

“I check it, tidy it up, and add books if it’s needed.”

But Orchard said Shirley residents also look out for her book libraries.

“Everyone keeps an eye on it.

“Others value it for what it is and say their tokens of appreciation.

"I don’t think Riccarton has the same community and there is not the same respect in Riccarton to have that thing.”