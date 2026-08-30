A Christchurch-based property developer’s application to build medium-density homes in Prebbleton has a community advocate fearing the township could lose its village feel.

Wolfbrook has applied to build 69 medium-density homes on a 2ha site on Tosswill Rd in Prebbleton.

“With housing like this, you just seem to lose the character of the township,” said Prebbleton Community Association chair Jane Elms.

She was also concerned the homes could be turned into Airbnbs.

Wolfbrook purchased the Tosswill Rd site, next to Prebbleton Domain, in November last year for $4.3 million.

The land is already zoned medium density, which requires a minimum of 15 homes per hectare under the District Plan.

The Wolfbrook application has more than double the required homes.

It has been about a year since Selwyn Times reported Wolfbrook ran a letter drop looking for larger lifestyle blocks to subdivide for homes.

At the time of the letter drop, Wolfbrook chief executive Guy Randall told Selwyn Times the company was looking to develop standalone homes in Prebbleton, rather than medium density, due to demand for this kind of housing in the area.

Of the 69 homes, 20 are duplexes, and 49 are standalone homes.

The houses will range from one to three bedrooms, with sections of 88sq m to 375sq m.

Wolfbrook has applied to build 69 homes on 2ha of land in Prebbleton. Image: Supplied

The Selwyn District Council has since returned the application as incomplete, saying it requires more information about infrastructure servicing capacity, with no word on when Wolfbrook may resubmit it.

Randall did not respond to Selwyn Times’ questions as to why Wolfbrook now appears to have shifted towards building medium-density homes, or when the company planned to resubmit the application.

Elms believes the homes could be used as Airbnbs, which would mostly sit empty. A similar issue has recently plagued central Christchurch.

“Prebbleton is close enough to be central to Christchurch that if you had a car you could get everywhere you needed and it would probably be cheaper.”

In its original application for the Prebbleton development, the company argued it should not be open for public submissions.

“Similar residential development is occurring on the surrounding land. Accordingly, while the effects on character and amenity will be noticeable, they are considered to be less than minor,” the consent application said.

Wolfbrook is also behind a controversial proposed property development on the former Pegasus golf course, north of Christchurch, which has faced criticism from the Pegasus Residents’ Group and others.

If Wolfbrook resubmits its Prebbleton development application, it will be up to the district council whether it is publicly notified.

Elms said Wolfbrook should have requested it be notified.

“Good community engagement is what’s missing in all these things.”

Medium density homes have had some success in Selwyn, with more two-storey units being built in Rolleston and some in Lincoln.

But Bayleys real estate agent Chris Jones said they have been hard to sell.

“For the most part, that sort of housing density is taken care of in the city, so generally speaking, people moving to Selwyn are looking for a bit more space.”

But Jones said if Wolfbrook is building it, then they probably know there is a market for it.

“They would not be proposing the product if they didn’t think they could move it.”