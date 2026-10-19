The first phase of consultation on how the area from Taylors Mistake to the Lower Heathcote River in Christchurch could adapt to rising sea levels and coastal hazards is now under way.

The engagement marks the start of the city council’s next coastal hazards adaptation planning process, after it decided earlier this year to prioritise the area for its next community adaptation planning programme.

Residents, businesses, mana whenua and community groups are being asked what matters most to them, what they value about the area and how future risks to public assets and infrastructure, including roads, underground pipes and parks, should be managed.

Feedback is open until January 31 next year.

The Redcliffs Residents’ Association is holding a meeting about coastal adaptation planning and its potential impact on residents at Club Redcliffs on Monday, from 5.30pm.

City council climate hazards adaptation planning team leader Jane Morgan said the first step was to understand community priorities before considering any decisions.

“Nothing has been decided yet. We’re at the beginning of a long-term planning journey and this first phase is about listening,” she said.

“We know people care deeply about the places they live, work, and spend time. Before we explore potential responses to coastal hazards and sea-level rise, we want to understand what matters most to the community and what people value about the area.”

Residents are being invited to help shape the future of the Taylors Mistake to Lower Heathcote River area. Photo: CCC

Adaptation planning brings communities, rūnanga and the city council together to understand how flooding, coastal erosion and rising groundwater could affect an area over time, and what options might be available to reduce future risks.

Climate change is expected to increase the frequency and severity of coastal hazards, putting greater pressure on homes, roads, parks, pipes and other infrastructure. Rising sea levels, heavier rainfall and more extreme weather could also lead to more frequent flooding, service disruptions and erosion in parts of the area.

As part of the engagement, residents can learn more about the challenges facing the area and explore possible approaches to adaptation. These include engineered measures such as seawalls, flood defences and pump stations, as well as nature-based approaches that create more space for rivers, wetlands and the coast.

Jane Morgan. Photo: Supplied

Morgan said there were no simple solutions.

“There are difficult decisions ahead, and every option comes with trade-offs. Some approaches may provide more protection but cost more, while others could have impacts on the environment, access, or the way communities use certain places,” she said.

“By starting these conversations early, we have more time to consider our options, understand community views, and plan thoughtfully for future generations.”

The consultation is the first step in a multi-year adaptation planning process. There will be further opportunities for people to learn more, provide feedback and help shape future adaptation options as the work progresses.

A final decision on the adaptation plan is expected in 2028.

• Find out more and have your say at letstalk.ccc.govt.nz/taylors-to-heathcote