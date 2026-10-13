A cricket fan day and a one-off fashion runway event, inspired by 100 years of sporting connection between New Zealand and India, will be held in Christchurch.

Following its landmark debut last year, the Christchurch Spring Fashion Festival returns to Ōtautahi from Thursday till Sunday.

As part of the festival, In Motion will celebrate the sporting connection between New Zealand and India through fashion, movement and music at Te Pae Christchurch Convention Centre on Saturday.

The fashion show will be held ahead of India’s cricket tour of New Zealand, which starts later this month.

Te Pae’s runway will open at 12.30pm and the show is set to start at 1pm. To find out more about In Motion, go to eventbrite.co.nz/e/in-motion-tickets-2001113906563?aff=oddtdtcreator&keep_tld=true.

Presented by New Zealand Fashion Week in partnership with ChristchurchNZ and Sport New Zealand, the show will aim to explore the shared language of sport and fashion - movement.

The New Zealand Fashion Week In Motion show will be held at Te Pae Christchurch Convention Centre (entrance off Cathedral Square) on October 17. Photo: Christchurch Spring Fashion Festival

This will be done through a “dynamic series of runway chapters combining fashion, performance, archival storytelling and sound”, a spokesperson said.

"In Motion will journey from the heritage of a century-long sporting relationship through to the energy, creativity and cultural exchange shaping its future.

“Contemporary design, performers and sporting talent will come together in an experience that moves beyond the traditional runway.

"From where the story began to where it might go next, In Motion celebrates not only 100 years of connection, but the generations, cultures and creativity that will carry it forward. 100 years behind us. The next 100 starts here.”

And to kick off India’s tour of New Zealand later this month, a free community event, supported by ANZ, will bring cricket fans and cultures together at Victoria Square in Christchurch from 4pm on October 21.

The Black Caps v India Series Launch Event will celebrate the strong sporting connection between New Zealand and India. It will also include an official team welcome, cultural performances and food trucks, and a Black Caps player signing session. To find out more, go to christchurchnz.com/visit/whats-on/blackcaps-v-india-series-launch.

-Allied Media