Crusaders and Canterbury hooker George Bell has been ruled out of the All Blacks tour of South Africa and has been replaced by Bradley Slater.

Bell was the fourth hooker named in the squad of 44 late last month.

The 24-year-old suffered a calf strain during training in Cape Town this week and will return home.

He is expected to be out of action for four to six weeks.

Slater, who is the Taranaki and Blues hooker, is due to arrive in South Africa in the next 24 hours.

“We are all gutted for George, to be ruled out of the tour so early,” All Blacks Head Coach Dave Rennie said.

“He’s had a frustrating past few months with injury so it’s a real blow for him to have injured his calf again.

"We look forward to seeing him return via the NPC and put himself in a position to push for All Blacks selection later in the year.”

Bell made his Super Rugby debut before playing NPC in a 53-13 win over the Western Force in 2022. He also scored his first Super Rugby try on the same night.

Bell has played four tests for New Zealand in 2024 and 2025. He has made 15 appearances for the Crusaders.

Slater is the son of Taranaki rugby legend Andy Slater and three cap All Black Gordon Slater is his uncle.

The 27-year-old played for the Chiefs between 2019 and 2025 and moved to the Blues this year.

The All Blacks open their tour against the Stormers in Cape Town this weekend.

-RNZ and Allied Media