The Crusaders gave 38 of their biggest fans a chance to shine under the lights at One New Zealand Stadium as they helped announce the squad for the upcoming Super Rugby Pacific season.

Youngsters Ava Lyall and Zara Lamperd were among the supporters invited to help unveil the Crusaders’ 2027 squad at an event on Wednesday afternoon with players and staff.

Ava and Zara were given the honour of naming a player on stage after the Crusaders asked the public to nominate fans with inspiring stories and strong connections to the team.

“It’s about getting excited … people love the team and love to be involved,” Crusaders chief executive Colin Mansbridge said.

“The passion people have for this team is great.”

The squad naming highlighted how the Crusaders have helped families in the region get through tough times. Ava’s mum Tracey Lyall nominated her to take part.

Tracey told the New Zealand Herald Ava is “an incredibly special young girl who has shown more courage, strength and determination than most people face in a lifetime”.

“At just 9-years-old, Ava was diagnosed with bone cancer. She has endured chemotherapy, long hospital stays and amputation of her leg.

“Despite everything she has been through, she continues to push herself, embrace new challenges and prove that nothing will stop her.

“She has taken up wheelchair basketball and recently competed in the Halberg Games, where she was named MVP for her team.”

Zara’s father James Lamperd told the Herald she ran onto Apollo Projects Stadium to play her first game of rugby — a curtainraiser for the Crusaders — when she was 6.

“She didn’t make it to full time. A collision left her battered, bloody and all but missing her two front teeth,” he said.

“What could’ve been a terrifying intro to rugby became something entirely different. The care shown by the Crusaders support crew turned one of the worst moments of her young life into one of her fave memories.

“They made her feel safe, brave, valued, and maybe part of something bigger than herself.”

2027 Crusaders squad

Props

Tamaiti Williams

Finlay Brewis

George Bower

Fletcher Newell

Seb Calder

Feleti Sae-Ta’ufo’ou*

Clément Castets**

Hookers

Codie Taylor

Manumaua Letiu

George Bell

Locks

Liam Jack

Tahlor Cahill

Jamie Hannah

Scott Barrett

Loose Forwards

Xavier Saifoloi

Ethan Blackadder

Dominic Gardiner

Xavier Treacy*

Christian Lio-Willie

Finn McLeod*

Oli Mathis*

Johnny Lee*

Halfbacks

Kyle Preston

Noah Hotham

Mitchell Drummond

First Fives

Rivez Reihana

James White

Richie Mo’unga

Midfield

Jake Te Hiwi*

Corey Evans*

Toby Bell

Cooper Roberts*

Leicester Fainga’anuku

Outside Backs

Johnny McNicholl

Kurtis MacDonald*

Macca Springer

Maloni Kunawave

Chay Fihaki

Will Jordan

**Clément Castets is a replacement player for Tamaiti Williams and will remain with the Crusaders until Williams is selectable.

*First full Crusaders contract.

-Allied Media