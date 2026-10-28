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The Crusaders gave 38 of their biggest fans a chance to shine under the lights at One New Zealand Stadium as they helped announce the squad for the upcoming Super Rugby Pacific season.
Youngsters Ava Lyall and Zara Lamperd were among the supporters invited to help unveil the Crusaders’ 2027 squad at an event on Wednesday afternoon with players and staff.
Ava and Zara were given the honour of naming a player on stage after the Crusaders asked the public to nominate fans with inspiring stories and strong connections to the team.
“It’s about getting excited … people love the team and love to be involved,” Crusaders chief executive Colin Mansbridge said.
“The passion people have for this team is great.”
The squad naming highlighted how the Crusaders have helped families in the region get through tough times. Ava’s mum Tracey Lyall nominated her to take part.
Tracey told the New Zealand Herald Ava is “an incredibly special young girl who has shown more courage, strength and determination than most people face in a lifetime”.
“At just 9-years-old, Ava was diagnosed with bone cancer. She has endured chemotherapy, long hospital stays and amputation of her leg.
“Despite everything she has been through, she continues to push herself, embrace new challenges and prove that nothing will stop her.
“She has taken up wheelchair basketball and recently competed in the Halberg Games, where she was named MVP for her team.”
Zara’s father James Lamperd told the Herald she ran onto Apollo Projects Stadium to play her first game of rugby — a curtainraiser for the Crusaders — when she was 6.
“She didn’t make it to full time. A collision left her battered, bloody and all but missing her two front teeth,” he said.
“What could’ve been a terrifying intro to rugby became something entirely different. The care shown by the Crusaders support crew turned one of the worst moments of her young life into one of her fave memories.
“They made her feel safe, brave, valued, and maybe part of something bigger than herself.”
- Super Rugby Pacific round 1 kicks off at 7.35pm on Friday, February 12, 2027, with the Crusaders v Reds at One New Zealand Stadium.
2027 Crusaders squad
Props
Tamaiti Williams
Finlay Brewis
George Bower
Fletcher Newell
Seb Calder
Feleti Sae-Ta’ufo’ou*
Clément Castets**
Hookers
Codie Taylor
Manumaua Letiu
George Bell
Locks
Liam Jack
Tahlor Cahill
Jamie Hannah
Scott Barrett
Loose Forwards
Xavier Saifoloi
Ethan Blackadder
Dominic Gardiner
Xavier Treacy*
Christian Lio-Willie
Finn McLeod*
Oli Mathis*
Johnny Lee*
Halfbacks
Kyle Preston
Noah Hotham
Mitchell Drummond
First Fives
Rivez Reihana
James White
Richie Mo’unga
Midfield
Jake Te Hiwi*
Corey Evans*
Toby Bell
Cooper Roberts*
Leicester Fainga’anuku
Outside Backs
Johnny McNicholl
Kurtis MacDonald*
Macca Springer
Maloni Kunawave
Chay Fihaki
Will Jordan
**Clément Castets is a replacement player for Tamaiti Williams and will remain with the Crusaders until Williams is selectable.
*First full Crusaders contract.
-Allied Media