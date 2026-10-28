Coach Scott Hansen. Photo: Getty Images

Crusaders coach Scott Hansen has named their squad for the next Super Rugby Pacific season.

Hansen said the forward pack combines experience with some exciting young talent.

Tamaiti Williams, Fletcher Newell, George Bower, Finlay Brewis, Seb Calder and new signing Feleti Sae-Ta’ufo’ou make up the props, with Frenchman Clément Castets joining the group as a replacement for Williams until he is selectable.

At hooker, Codie Taylor is joined by George Bell and Manumaua Letiu, while Scott Barrett leads a locking group featuring Jamie Hannah, Tahlor Cahill and Liam Jack.

Hansen said there is also depth and competition across the loose forwards, with Ethan Blackadder, Dominic Gardiner, Christian Lio-Willie, and Xavier Saifoloi joined by new signing Finn McLeod, and Xavier Treacy, Oli Mathis and Johnny Lee – all three earning full contracts in 2027.

Noah Hotham and Kyle Preston will provide the Crusaders with options at halfback. Mitchell Drummond has been called back into the 38-man squad after spending 2026 in the Wider Training Group.

Hooker Codie Taylor. Photo: Getty Images

One of the most familiar names in red and black returns at first-five. Richie Mo’unga joins Rivez Reihana and James White in the No 10 group.

The midfield will see new signings Jake Te Hiwi and Corey Evans join Leicester Fainga’anuku and Toby Bell, while Cooper Roberts has earned a call-up from the 2026 Wider Training Group.

All Blacks Will Jordan and Chay Fihaki are joined by Johnny McNicholl, Macca Springer, Maloni Kunawave and Kurtis MacDonald, rounding out a backline with plenty of attacking talent.

Hansen, who was Crusader #25, takes over as head coach in 2027 after previously serving as an assistant coach at the club between 2020 and 2023.

His return to Christchurch continues a Crusaders connection stretching back to the inaugural Super 12 season in 1996.

Hansen is looking forward to bringing the group together and seeing what they can build in 2027.

“We are all really excited about our squad and what we can all achieve together. There’s a lot of talent throughout the group, but just as importantly there are good people who care deeply about this club and what it represents,” he says.

“We’ve got a great mix of experience, guys who have been successful here before, and a blend of younger players who will be hungry for their opportunity. Our challenge now is to bring that together.

“There’s a lot to look forward to in 2027 and a lot of work to do, we want our people to feel part of what we’re building and proud to come on that journey with us.”

French prop Clément Castets has also been named as a replacement player for Tamaiti Williams and will remain with the Crusaders until Williams is selectable.

The Crusaders’ new captain has yet to be named.

2027 Crusaders squad

Props

Tamaiti Williams

Finlay Brewis

George Bower

Fletcher Newell

Seb Calder

Feleti Sae-Ta’ufo’ou*

Clément Castets**

Hookers

Codie Taylor

Manumaua Letiu

George Bell

Locks

Liam Jack

Tahlor Cahill

Jamie Hannah

Scott Barrett

Loose Forwards

Xavier Saifoloi

Ethan Blackadder

Dominic Gardiner

Xavier Treacy*

Christian Lio-Willie

Finn McLeod*

Oli Mathis*

Johnny Lee*

Halfbacks

Kyle Preston

Noah Hotham

Mitchell Drummond

First Fives

Rivez Reihana

James White

Richie Mo’unga

Midfield

Jake Te Hiwi*

Corey Evans*

Toby Bell

Cooper Roberts*

Leicester Fainga’anuku

Outside Backs

Johnny McNicholl

Kurtis MacDonald*

Macca Springer

Maloni Kunawave

Chay Fihaki

Will Jordan

**Clément Castets is a replacement player for Tamaiti Williams and will remain with the Crusaders until Williams is selectable.

*First full Crusaders contract.

-Allied Media