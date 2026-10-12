A former gang leader serving a life sentence for the murder of his ex-girlfriend has been declined parole, with both the Parole Board and his lawyers agreeing that "further work" is needed - including a pending psychological report.

James Henry Wilson - former president of the Filthy Few motorcycle gang - murdered Jo-Anne van Duyvenbooden at her Welcome Bay home in Tauranga in 1999.

He was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2000 for the murder, as well as a concurrent sentence of three years for obstructing the course of justice, and five years for manufacturing methamphetamine.

Wilson was acquitted by the Supreme Court in July this year over the high profile 1987 murder of Red Fox Tavern publican Chris Bush, alongside Mark Hoggart.

Wilson appeared before the Parole Board in Christchurch last month, following his acquittal of the Red Fox Tavern murder, and a decision has now been released to RNZ.

Parole Board panel convenor Neville Trendle wrote in the board's decision: "Counsel did not seek Mr Wilson's release from prison as it is common ground further work is required before the board could be satisfied that his release would not pose an undue risk to the safety of the community."

The decision noted that it had been 10 years since a full psychological assessment had been done for Wilson, and the board needed to consider that information, as well as advice on issues relating to risk and any outstanding rehabilitation steps.

Wilson is due to appear before the Parole Board in late November, once the psychological assessment report and parole assessment report become available.

The decision said there were no concerns with Wilson's conduct or compliance, and that he had been very active in the community garden.

It said he now held a minimum security classification, with two minor misconducts - the most recent having happened within the past 12 months.

Wilson completed the Special Treatment Unit Programme for Violent Offending in 2014, and the Drug Treatment Programme the following year.

Chris Bush. Photo: Supplied / NZ Police

The Parole Board said it had met with the members of Jo-Anne van Duyvenbooden's family ahead of the hearing, and that they remained deeply affected by his offending.

"They made it clear that on release from prison he should not be permitted to enter the Waikato and Bay of Plenty areas. Mr Wilson is aware of his victims' views."

Meanwhile, Wilson and Hoggart are both seeking costs from the Crown following their acquittal over Red Fox Tavern murder.

At an administrative hearing at Auckland's High Court last month, Wilson's lawyer Christopher Stevenson KC told Justice Mathew Downs that the Crown should have but failed to disclose material relating to the credibility of "G" who was originally set to be a prosecution witness, but did not subsequently give evidence at the trial.

Quentin Duff, the lawyer for Hoggart, told Justice Downs that Hoggart's cost seeking case relied on Wilson's arguments.

The Crown lawyer contested Stevenson's argument of a procedural failure by the Crown.