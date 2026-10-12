Just when you thought summer was just around the corner, a frigid southerly blast is about to bring heavy rain to eastern Otago — including Dunedin — and snow to inland areas.

MetService meteorologist Alwyn Bakker said a heavy rain watch was in place for Dunedin, North Otago and Clutha, from 6pm on Wednesday until 6pm on Thursday.

Amounts may approach warning criteria — 100mm within 24 hours — and it was possible the watch may be upgraded to a warning, he said.

“We've got this trough of low pressure that's going to be gradually moving over the country on Thursday, and after that there's going to be a bit of a ridge showing up.

“So with that trough, there's going to be a southerly that's going to be coming up the South Island bringing pretty decent rainfall.

“There is a 30%-60% chance of the watch being upgraded.”

Inland, the large trough was expected to spread the cool southerly airflow over, bringing unsettled weather to many places, and snow to the higher roads in the South Island.

He said the temperatures would be considerably lower than over the past week.

“It'll be cold. It's looking like Dunedin is going to be getting down to 6˚C overnight, with a daytime high of about 10˚C.

“That’s going to be chilly compared to the 24˚C today.

“And in Central Otago, temperatures will drop to lows of about 3˚C.”

Further north, there is a heavy rain watch for the Westland and Grey District ranges, and the Canterbury High Country within 15km of the Main Divide; there is also an orange heavy rain warning for Buller, where surface flooding and slips are possible.

By Friday, the low-pressure system should have moved up the country, Bakker said, and another ridge of high pressure was expected to move on to the South Island, bringing more settled weather again.

“This is typical spring weather — swinging between those wintry southerlies and rain and a little bit of snow, and swinging back around to the more northwest warmer temperatures.

“It will eventually settle out to those more summery conditions, but at the moment, it's just doing the good old treacherously changeable spring weather.”

He advised southern residents to keep up to date with the latest forecasts — particularly for the heavy rain in Dunedin.

john.lewis@odt.co.nz