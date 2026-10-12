Two 19-year-olds jointly charged with murder over the death of an Otautau child have made their first High Court appearance.

The critically hurt victim was taken to hospital on September 21 and flown to Starship Hospital in Auckland where they died from their injuries the following Wednesday.

According to court documents, the child was allegedly injured between August 28 and September 20.

The woman appeared in Invercargill court on Tuesday morning while the man was excused.

Interim name suppression will continue until a case review hearing on December 15.

Both will be remanded in custody till their next appearance on October 28 where the woman will make another bail application.

Their bail was denied at a district court appearance last month, but Justice Rachel Dunningham, appearing via AVL, said she would hear an appeal for that decision.