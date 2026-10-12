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The Green Party says it will create 284,000 jobs over four years as part of its nearly $6 billion economic development plan.
That is 64,000 more jobs than Treasury currently forecasts.
Co-leader Chlöe Swarbrick said that was possible thanks to investment in transport, clean energy and "genuinely fixing the basics and building the future" - borrowing National's campaign slogan.
"We will ensure government investment and incentives drive us where we all want to go: higher wages, sustained research and innovation, better education, resilient infrastructure, healthy nature and a country we can be proud of."
The plan includes:
- rescoping the government's "directionless" Investment Boost (which allows businesses a 20% tax deduction on big-ticket items) and creating "Innovation Boost", focused on incentivising productive investment that aligns with industry policy objectives, decarbonisation and decent work principles
- creating fellowships for early- and mid-career science researchers and technical specialists (linked to industry policy objectives to support a stable public science workforce)
- creating a coordinated funding pathway that helps businesses move from experimentation and research through to commercialisation and scaling
- restoring core science operating funding following budget cuts, working towards aligning research and development spend to 3% of gross domestic product (it is currently 1.5%)
- using public purchasing power to buy New Zealand made
- boosting funding for tertiary research, innovation and capacity (including restoring funding for initiatives like the centres of vocational excellence).
Co-leader Marama Davidson said the country had no shortage of talent, creativity and hard work "whether it's in a South Auckland garage or a lab in Otago".
"What's missing is the masterplan to turn it into good jobs, higher wages and a fairer economy."