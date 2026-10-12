The Green Party says it will create 284,000 jobs over four years as part of its nearly $6 billion economic development plan.

That is 64,000 more jobs than Treasury currently forecasts.

Co-leader Chlöe Swarbrick said that was possible thanks to investment in transport, clean energy and "genuinely fixing the basics and building the future" - borrowing National's campaign slogan.

"We will ensure government investment and incentives drive us where we all want to go: higher wages, sustained research and innovation, better education, resilient infrastructure, healthy nature and a country we can be proud of."

The plan includes:

rescoping the government's "directionless" Investment Boost (which allows businesses a 20% tax deduction on big-ticket items) and creating "Innovation Boost", focused on incentivising productive investment that aligns with industry policy objectives, decarbonisation and decent work principles

creating fellowships for early- and mid-career science researchers and technical specialists (linked to industry policy objectives to support a stable public science workforce)

creating a coordinated funding pathway that helps businesses move from experimentation and research through to commercialisation and scaling

restoring core science operating funding following budget cuts, working towards aligning research and development spend to 3% of gross domestic product (it is currently 1.5%)

using public purchasing power to buy New Zealand made

boosting funding for tertiary research, innovation and capacity (including restoring funding for initiatives like the centres of vocational excellence).

Co-leader Marama Davidson said the country had no shortage of talent, creativity and hard work "whether it's in a South Auckland garage or a lab in Otago".

"What's missing is the masterplan to turn it into good jobs, higher wages and a fairer economy."