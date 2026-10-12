Hot-spots fanned by strong winds have flared up at the site of the massive vegetation fire on the shore of Lake Wakatipu.

Three ground crews were quickly extinguishing hotspots as they emerged, Fire and Emergency New Zealand said on Tuesday.

Stronger west to south-westerly winds resulted in some small flare-ups and visible embers within the fire area.

“The fire remains contained and controlled within its established perimeter,” Fenz said in a statement.

Steady rain which started mid-morning was helping the firefighting and mop-up operation.

Due to the wind, members of the public may notice smoke drifting across parts of Lake Wakatipu today.

- Allied Media