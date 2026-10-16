Christchurch is the only city in Australasia to make a coveted list of the top 10 international travel destinations for 2027.

The city has appeared on Booking.com’s latest Travel Predictions report alongside global tourist hotspots like Rosario in Argentina; Puri, India; Monterey, California; Sendai, Japan; Reims, France; and Pescara in Italy.

Christchurch’s new city centre and stadium, the Ōtākaro Avon River, Hagley Park and the Botanic Gardens were among the major attractions mentioned.

"Christchurch has done something remarkable: it turned devastation into design,” Booking.com's 11th annual Travel Predictions list stated.

"Following the 2010 and 2011 earthquakes that reshaped the city center, Christchurch rebuilt with a renewed focus on architecture, public spaces and creative culture, emerging as one of New Zealand’s most dynamic cities.

"Today, the Ōtākaro Avon River winds through the center, with riverside paths, gardens and regenerated parkland creating an easy way to explore on foot or by bike.

"Hagley Park's vast green expanse hosts cricket in summer, while the Christchurch Botanic Gardens showcase an impressive collection of plants across beautifully landscaped grounds.

"Beyond the city, the Southern Alps put hiking, trail running, skiing and other outdoor adventures within easy reach, while the Port Hills and nearby beaches offer opportunities for cycling, swimming and exploring the region’s varied landscapes.

"For travelers drawn to active escapes, Christchurch is easily accessible by flying into the International Airport directly from Melbourne, Sydney, Singapore, and beyond.”

The report said Christchurch is "emerging as one of New Zealand’s most dynamic cities". Photo: File image

The Addington SoHo Townhouse was mentioned as a place to stay offers an immersive, residential feel”.

"The property offers a quieter alternative to a traditional city-center hotel, with the neighbourhood’s cafés, restaurants and attractions within easy reach,” the Travel Predictions report stated.

“Its location also makes it convenient for getting into central Christchurch and accessing the train station, making it a practical option for travellers who want the flexibility of a home-style stay.”

The report also identified cities that are currently attracting tourists’ interest, and some of the trends expected to shape the travel industry next year.

Booking.com regional manager for Oceania and Korea, Todd Lacey, said Christchurch’s transformation after the 2011 earthquake was one reason for its inclusion.

“I’m proud to see our very own Ōtautahi Christchurch recognised among the world’s Top 10 Trending Destinations for 2027,” Lacey said.

“It’s a city that is full of surprises that has reinvented itself over the last 15 years, from its buzzing creative scene and beautiful civic and event spaces to the incredible outdoor adventures right on its doorstep.

“Christchurch offers the rare combination of a dynamic urban experience and extraordinary natural beauty, all within easy reach.”

The top 10 list was compiled from research involving 28,230 travellers, including 1008 New Zealanders, from 32 countries.

Booking.com also identified nine emerging travel trends for 2027, such as AI, wellness, fitness and unconventional holidays.

Highlights from the Travel Predictions report:

77% of global travellers are interested in choosing a vacation specifically to do something completely out of character, with 36% actively wanting to surprise their friends and family with their choices.

50% have reconsidered who to invite on a trip because of differences in spending, with 61% of parents keen to travel child-free so they can spend more on themselves.

65% are interested in paranormal travel experiences, with nearly half (48%) open to seeking contact with someone on the "other side."

81% would choose a destination based on how they want to feel rather than where they want to go, and three quarters (76%) would use a tool that recommends destinations based on emotional state.

64% would be interested in having an AI agent manage their work while on vacation and a bold 44% would use that cover to take a cheeky extra day off.

-Allied Media