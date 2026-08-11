Outdoor enthusiast Jack Kerr has found a sustainable way to get the things he needs — he makes them himself at a Christchurch library.

The 19-year-old Ara Institute of Canterbury student, who moved to Christchurch last year to study outdoor education and sustainability, is a regular user of the sewing machines at the Tūranga’s Auahatanga Creative Spaces area in the central city.

“I make things when I need them. I’ve made a frame bag for my road bike to hold things when I’m in town, wet weather gear or throw bags,” said Kerr, who is a keen kayaker.

He also sews things for other people — like a tote bag for his brother to carry his surfboard.

Kerr had never sewn before he moved to Christchurch from Taranaki.

“I came to Tūranga with a friend who wanted to 3D print something. I saw the sewing machines and thought, ‘I should learn to do that’. I had ripped my pants and needed to sort it, so this was a great solution.”

Regular Tūranga patron Alexandra Grace was happy to help teach him what to do.

“I am usually here seven days a week, I love the creative spaces studio and being able to give something back. I’ve been sewing since I was a girl. I met Jack here, and he is extremely talented. He picks things up quickly, listens carefully and takes advice.”

Kerr has made other good friends through using creative spaces.

“I met Ella, who I do some kayaking with now. And I have met many other people who are incredibly interested and supportive of my projects and sewing.”

He recommended people go in and see what is on offer.

The sewing and overlocker machines are available during normal library hours, with a limit of two hours per customer each day. People can swap their library card or ID for a sewing kit that contains the essentials to use the machine.

- Allied Media