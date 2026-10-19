Indian cricket stars Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have been spotted at Christchurch Airport ahead of their five-match T20 series against the Black Caps.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, a senior pace bowler, and teenage batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi were among the first India players to land in New Zealand.

They were among five team members who travelled to New Zealand with the side’s support staff.

The team will now start their preparations for the series, which is scheduled to run from October 22 to November 1.

Bhuvneshwar, the most experienced member of the team to arrive, and 15-year-old Sooryavanshi represent two different stages of their cricketing journeys.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar playing for India in 2022. Photo: Getty Images

Kumar’s inclusion in India’s 16-member squad marks his return to the T20 setup after an extended absence.

His comeback follows his appearance in the fifth T20 against the West Indies, with his previous international outing against the same opposition coming on November 22, 2022, in Napier.

The experienced fast bowler has represented India in 87 T20s, claiming 90 wickets at an average of 23.10 and an economy rate of 6.96.

His best bowling figures in the format are 5/4, and he has registered two five-wicket hauls. Across all three international formats, Bhuvneshwar has played 229 matches and taken 294 wickets.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi leaves the field after being dismissed during the Third Vitality T20 match against England in July. Photo: Getty Images

Sooryavanshi made his T20 debut against England in July, becoming the youngest Indian to play international cricket, surpassing the record previously held by Sachin Tendulkar.

Before the New Zealand series, the young batter had scored 246 runs in eight T20 appearances.

Sooryavanshi also impressed during India’s recent 3-0 T20 series victory over Zimbabwe, finishing as the leading run-scorer with 151 runs and earning the Player of the Series award.

He smashed a half-century off just 19 balls in the opening match, becoming the youngest player to score a fifty in men’s international cricket, before contributing 81 runs off 49 balls in the series finale.

IND vs NZ 1st T20

Match: India vs New Zealand

India vs New Zealand Date: Thursday, October 22, 2026

Thursday, October 22, 2026 Venue: Christchurch, New Zealand

Christchurch, New Zealand Start Time: 8PM

8PM Series: Five-match T20I series, October 22 to November 1, 2026

-Allied Media