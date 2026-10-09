The Linwood Keas’ planned new clubrooms have been approved by Christchurch City Council.

The league club’s home, Linwood Park, has been without clubrooms since 2014 after the old building was damaged in the February 2011 earthquake. The new changing rooms at the ground were completed this year.

Now a new pavilion will be built next to the changing rooms to host prize-givings, after-match functions and other events.

The clubrooms received approval from the city council earlier this week.

“It’s going to be pretty special just bringing everyone into that one space,” said Keas premier head coach and former president Andrew Auimatagi.

“For many years we’ve had different homes where we hold our prize-givings or after-matches, so it’s going to be pretty awesome.”

The Keas' new clubrooms will go alongside the current changing rooms, which were opened this year for use at Linwood Park. PHOTO: CCC

The club hopes to have the new facilities completed by the middle of next year.

“That’s pretty optimistic, but I think with the guys I know working behind the scenes, they could definitely make it happen,” Auimatagi said.

“We’ve got all the drawings and designs, our new changing rooms are on the park already and it fits in nicely.

“We’ve got a pretty good visual we can imagine, so hopefully we can bring that to life really soon.”

The plan includes floodlights for all three fields at Linwood Park.

Currently only one field has lights, which has forced some teams at the club to train at other parks due to a lack of space.

“I think it’s going to give Canterbury Rugby League another venue for night-time footy on the east, which is really important,” Auimatagi said.

“At the moment, a lot of our kids from the east have to travel to Ngā Puna Wai or even Rolleston to play those midweek games, so I think it’s going to be awesome in that regard.”

Auimatagi was excited to get into the new facilities.

“It’ll definitely take us back to the old days, but I think even better because we’ll be on the park and seeing our kids playing out on the fields.

“The energy it’s going to bring to the Linwood community is going to be massive.”