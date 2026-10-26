The Akaroa Harbour master is investigating a heated incident between a fisherman and a marine tourism operator. Photo: Supplied

The operators of the Akaroa wharf facilities on Banks Peninsula are being called to a meeting which aims to improve communication and co-ordination among users.

Christchurch City Council would not say if the meeting is in response to an alleged incident late in September between the skipper of an Akaroa Dolphins vessel and a commercial fisherman.

Fisherman Joe Schroeder was tied up at the northern part of Drummonds Jetty selling fish when an Akaroa Dolphins vessel arrived to unload passengers.

Akaroa Dolphins founder Hugh Waghorn was filling in as skipper and asked for Schroeder to move his boat.

Schroeder, who has a permit which allows him to tie his vessel to the wharf for up to an hour, had been there for 15 minutes. He told Waghorn he was not moving.

Schroeder claims Waghorn became “rude and aggressive” then untethered Schroeder’s boat and pushed it about 5m along the wharf to make room for the Akaroa Dolphins vessel to berth.

The ropes Schroeder used to tie up his boat are owned by Akaroa Dolphins.

Schroeder said he did not move because he was busy selling fish, was not in breach of his permit and did not appreciate the way Waghorn had approached him.

Said Schroeder: “Then things got a bit heated, I got up in his face and told him to go away.”

Waghorn said he did not get angry but was assertive about needing to unload the 45 passengers on his boat.

“He could have parked anywhere he liked but he chose to park in a position that was going to deny us from offloading our passengers,” he said.

Waghorn said he incorrectly told Schroeder Akaroa Dolphins owned that part of the wharf in the “heat of the moment.” The jetty is owned by the city council.

There was “clear signage” on the wharf regarding giving way to tourism boats when they are loading and unloading passengers,” he said.

“He seems to think that he has got every right to be there as a ratepayer and a permit holder of the wharf but he fails to understand that we pay $14,000 in fees a year and that gives us the privilege to be there at that spot,” Waghorn said.

He said Akaroa Dolphins typically has a good relationship with people using the wharf and cooperate with each other when required.

Schroeder made a complaint to the city council about the incident. There was insufficient evidence to support formal enforcement action, city council head of facilities and property Bruce Rendall said.

Schroeder also complained to Environment Canterbury’s harbourmaster office. An ECan spokesperson it was looking into the matter. Rendall said Akaroa Dolphins’ license does not grant it exclusive possession of any part of the wharf.

He also found there was no evidence to suggest Schroeder operated outside the terms of his licence on the day of the incident.

He said the incident has highlighted the importance of ensuring Drummond Wharf continues to operate safely and effectively for all users.

"The council will be engaging with (all) licence holders to reinforce expectations around safe operating practices and installing additional signage to provide greater clarity for all users.”