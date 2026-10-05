A 30-year-old man was due to appear in Christchurch District Court on Tuesday after police pulled over a vehicle and allegedly found a sawn-off shotgun.

Police were first alerted to an alleged firearms incident in Spreydon about 7.40pm on Monday.

No injuries were reported. A short time later, officers stopped a vehicle linked to the incident and discovered the shotgun, a spokesperson said.

A 30-year-old Christchurch man has been charged with three firearms-related offences, including unlawful possession of a firearm.

He was due to appear in the Christchurch District Court on Tuesday.

In a separate incident early on Tuesday morning, police say a person presented at a Christchurch hospital with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

Police told Stuff they were investigating the circumstances surrounding the injury but said there was currently no indication the two incidents were connected.