The death of a man who became trapped in an avalanche on the Southern Alps has been referred to the coroner.

Police said emergency services were alerted to the incident about 10am on Sunday.

A search and rescue operation was launched.

Senior Sergeant Craig Ellison said the man was found unresponsive a short time later.

“Despite best efforts by those at the scene, the man was pronounced deceased a short time after being found,” he said.

His body was recovered and the death has been referred to the coroner.

Mt Dixon is in Aoraki/Mount Cook National Park in the Southern Alps of the South Island.

-Allied Media