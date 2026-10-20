The Ara Institute of Canterbury has signed a major new sponsorship deal which includes naming rights at Christchurch's Hagley Oval cricket ground.

Under the three-year agreement between Ara and the Canterbury Cricket Trust, the Hadlee Pavilion Stand at Hagley Oval will become the Ara Stand, while the players’ tunnel will be renamed the Ara Tunnel and the venue’s broadcast structures will be known as the Ara Towers.

The partnership will provide Ara with branding exposure to spectators, players, visiting international teams and broadcast audiences, while promoting Christchurch as an international education destination.

Canterbury Cricket Trust executive manager Suz Pearce said the collaboration reflects a shared interest in creating opportunities and meaningful connections.

"There's a natural connection between international education and international sport, and Hagley Oval provides a wonderful platform to bring those two worlds together.

"We're excited to welcome Ara into the Hagley Oval family and to support the work they are doing for international students."

Said Ara director of strategy, planning and performance Hayley Devoy: "At Ara, we believe education is about so much more than what happens in the classroom.

"It’s about connection, belonging and being part of the vibrant city and region that make Ōtautahi Christchurch and Canterbury such special places to live, learn and thrive.”

The sponsorship deal comes as Hagley Oval prepares for another significant season of international and domestic cricket, including India’s upcoming T20 series.

-Allied Media