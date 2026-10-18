The chair of a Christchurch children’s charity is cycling 1200km from Picton to Bluff to raise money for families in need of its care and support.

Cholmondeley Children’s Centre chair Nettles Lamont has started the nine-day journey as part of Cholmondeley’s Pedalling for Growing Futures initiative.

Lamont set off on Saturday and aims to finish on October 26.

Cholmondeley general manager Libby Ornsby will join Lamont for part of the ride. Both are committed to supporting the children and families who rely on Cholmondeley.

Nettles Lamont. Photo: Supplied

For more than 100 years, the charity based in Governors Bay has provided a safe haven for children aged 5-12, offering short-term emergency and planned respite care, as well as support for families experiencing stress or crisis.

Funds raised from the charity ride will help the centre continue to care for and support children and families.

“Every kilometre is an opportunity to raise much needed funds that help Cholmondeley continue being there for children and families. I’ll be doing the pedalling, but this is a journey we can make together,” Lamont said.