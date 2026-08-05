A University of Canterbury academic says the government should be focusing on quality, not quantity, when it comes to pothole repairs.

In February, Transport Minister Chris Bishop said around 98 percent of those on state highways were being fixed within 24 hours.

While Dr Daniel van der Walt, a senior lecturer of civil and environmental engineering at the University of Canterbury, agreed speed was important, he said it did not mean the repair had been adequately done.

"I think, in New Zealand, we have a bit of a tendency to see an issue, and we want a solution really fast, and we want it really cheap, but the reality is, if you want a lasting solution, you want a quality outcome."

Van der Walt suggested that the government could look abroad to how quality management was done.

Despite the $3.9 billion investment in pothole prevention, van der Walt called for more.

He said the underinvestment was not unique to New Zealand, with a $30 trillion infrastructure deficit need throughout the world.

"I think it's time for us to look overseas and try to figure out what's working, and, you know, trying to repeat success, I think, is a really good way of going about it."

In a statement, Bishop said potholes often appeared in the wetter and cooler months, and required a temporary fix until they could be fully repaired in the warmer, drier months.

He said it was not uncommon for a temporary fix to require another temporary fix before the weather had cleared enough for a full repair.

It was more efficient to do it that way, Bishop added, as a full repair in the wetter and cooler months would not last as well.