Renowned snowboard and freeski coach Tom Willmott is leaving Snow Sports New Zealand after a long tenure that included mentoring the country's most decorated Winter Olympian Zoi Sadowski-Synnott.

Snow Sports New Zealand (SSNZ) confirmed that Willmott has resigned from his role as head coach of Snow Sports New Zealand's Park & Pipe programme to pursue new opportunities in high-performance snow sports.

Snowboarder Zoi Sadowski-Synnott with her silver medal in the slopestyle event at this year's Winter Olympics in Italy. Photo: picture alliance via Getty Images

"Tom has made an outstanding contribution to snow sports in New Zealand," SSNZ chief executive Nic Cavanagh said.

"He has played a central role in building New Zealand's Park and Pipe programme into the internationally respected and successful programme it is today, and in supporting the development and achievements of many athletes, coaches and support staff.

"We thank Tom for his commitment and contribution to SSNZ and to snow sports in New Zealand and wish him every success for the future."

Gold medallist Nico Porteous is hoisted by coach Tommy Pyatt (left) and head coach Tom Willmott at an X Games event in Aspen in 2021. Photo: The Denver Post via Getty Images

Willmott, who has also coached Olympic medallists Nico Porteous, and Luca Harrington, said high-performance snow sports in New Zealand had been a huge part of his life for more than 20 years.

"And SSNZ had been a significant part of that journey. I am incredibly proud of what we have achieved together and believe snow sports in New Zealand is in a great place, with significant potential across multiple disciplines.

"I am now looking ahead to the next chapter and want to say a special thank you to everyone who has been part of the journey.”

Cavanagh said the start of a new Olympic cycle naturally provided an opportunity to reflect on how best to position the organisation's people, programmes and coaching structures for long-term success.

SSNZ would continue to review and develop its coaching model to ensure it was well placed to support athlete development and performance outcomes, he said.

"While Tom's departure marks the end of an important chapter for our organisation, SSNZ is well positioned for the future. Planning is under way to ensure our athletes continue to have access to world-class coaching and support as we build towards the French Alps and beyond.

"Over recent years we have made significant progress strengthening our athlete development pathways, including important advances within our pre-high-performance programmes. We are excited about the opportunity to build on that momentum as we continue to evolve and strengthen our performance system.

"Change inevitably brings challenges but it also creates opportunities for growth, fresh thinking and innovation. We are confident in the direction of the organisation and excited about the opportunities ahead for our athletes, coaches and wider snow sports community," Cavanagh said.