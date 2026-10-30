A prisoner will be disciplined by Corrections after lighting a fire in his cell at Christchurch Men's Prison.

Firefighters were alerted to the fire at the prison in Templeton shortly before 12.30pm on Friday.

Christchurch Men's Prison general manager Jo Harrex said as soon as staff were aware of the fire, they removed the man from his cell, extinguished the fire and called 111.

Firefighters from four brigades went to the prison but the fire was extinguished before they arrived.

Harrex said the fire was contained to the cell and no one was hurt.

The fire had not caused any structural damage and there was no threat to prison security, she said.