A man found dead at a North Auckland beach has now been identified by the police.

A member of the public came across the man's body at Big Manly Beach on the Whangaparāoa peninsula on Thursday, and the police appealed to the community for help identifying him.

Acting Detective Inspector Megan Goldie said they had since determined who the man was and his family had been notified.

Police were continuing their inquiries, she said.

Police had previously described the man as European with brown hair and a beard, aged 30 to 40.

He was found wearing a grey T-shirt, black shorts, black running shoes and black socks.