Christchurch could soon get more T2 lanes, reserved for vehicles carrying at least two people, at major traffic choke points.

T2 lanes are designed to ease congestion by moving more people on busy roads without adding extra space for vehicles.

Christchurch already has a T2 lane that starts at the intersection of Main North and Tram Rds and another on the Christchurch Northern Corridor during weekday morning peak hours.

Mayor Phil Mauger told the NZ Herald he believes similar lanes could help ease congestion on Halswell Rd and Cranford St.

“If 10% of the cars are allowed to drive down the bus lane as T2, it just takes the pressure off everything,” Mauger told the Herald.

“NZTA have come to talk to us about what we can do in the next National Land Transport Plan on things that we can put forward — and they’re suggesting we jump on board with them.

“My dream is that they will supply the cameras, we will install them and then do all the monitoring and enforcement.”

The T2 lanes would operate in existing bus lanes.

NZTA said there are two T2 lanes, one on SH1 and one on the CNC motorway (SH74).

“The SH1 T2 lane starts at the intersection of Main North Rd and Tram Rd. This T2 Lane is in the left-hand lane and operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“The lane is a carpool/T2 lane and a freight lane, so both vehicles with at least one passenger and freight vehicles can use this lane. This lane ends midway over the Waimakariri bridge to allow for traffic changing lanes and exiting at the Chaney’s off-ramp.

“The second stretch of carpool/T2 lane — is on the CNC motorway. From just before the Main North Road bridge, the right-hand lane is a carpool lane from 6am to 9am on weekday mornings and is only for vehicles carrying at least one passenger. Freight vehicles cannot use this lane between 6am and 9am. Outside of peak morning hours, any vehicle may use this lane. The carpool lane ends just before the Cranford Street roundabout.”

Cameras are used to monitor the T2 lanes and are close enough to the ground to be able to see inside vehicles.

At present the cameras on the CNC are only used for monitoring. To move to enforcement, NZTA needed more advanced cameras.

Mauger told the Herald dedicated T2 lanes would dramatically improve the flow of traffic.

“I just want to get people moving around the town easier if possible,” he said.

Vehicles can use T2 lanes if they are carrying one or more passengers. Buses can also use T2 lanes. Motorcycles are also allowed in this lane with or without a passenger.

Children and babies count as passengers, and the cameras used to monitor the T2 lanes are both front- and side-facing and angled to see into the front and back seats. Pets don’t count as passengers.