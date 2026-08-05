If you have seen Charles John Tawha call 111. Photo: Police

Members of the public are being urged not to approach a wanted man who is believed to be hiding out in the Christchurch area.

A police spokesperson said there is a warrant out for Charles John Tawha’s arrest.

Anyone who sees Tawha or knows where he is should not approach him and call 111 immediately.

“He is believed to be in Christchurch, however, could be in the wider Canterbury area.

“If you have seen Tawha, or have any information on his whereabouts, we urge you to not approach him and instead call 111. Please use reference number 251230/1818.”