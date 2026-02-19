Determination shows on the face of U19 Boys pitcher, Owen Young as he sends the ball down. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Only two senior games were played at the softball park last Friday night after junior grade softball was cancelled due to rain.

Batting first, hits to Ben Hunter-Brady, Cooper White and Lachie Cater put three runs on the board in the U19 Boys game against Fairfield.

Fairfield was quick to reply and evened the score 3-all at the bottom of the first innings.

They scored another run at the bottom of the third inning to take the lead 4-3.

Pitchers, Dan Flanaghan for Fairfield and Owen Young for U19 Boys, took control of the game taking 10 strikeouts each and shutting down the batters from both sides.

Experience showed at the bottom of the fifth inning, when Young had difficulty controlling the wet ball in the light drizzle and he gave up four walks, enabling Fairfield to score.

The final score was 7-3 to Fairfield.

Ben Hunter-Brady and Lachie Cater were the top batters for the U19 Boys team with 2 safe hits from 3 turns at bat.

Jacob Gray was the top batter for Fairfield.

It was a good, close game between PG Panthers and Zingari Dirty Pirates, the Panthers winning 11-10.

A hit to Fiona Hurst brought home the winning run in the last innings.

South Canterbury Softball will celebrate 80 years of sporting history with a reunion dinner on Saturday March 21.

The association is gathering memorabilia to display on the night and would like to hear from anyone who can contribute to this.

The senior finals and prizegiving will be held on Friday, March 20.

Tickets to the dinner are still available.

For further info please email southcanterburysoftball@gmail.com.

— Keri Murphy, secretary South Canterbury Softball