The Waimakariri Mayor says the decision to decline a controversial plan to rip up Canterbury's Pegasus Golf Course under fast-track approval is a wonderful win for the community.

The property developer Wolfbrook bought the 18-hole course in May and planned to redevelop the land into 1000 homes and a mixed-use commercial and community area.

Waimakariri Mayor Dan Gordon said Infrastructure Minister Chris Bishop's decision not to refer the project was common sense.

"I would like to commend Minister Chris Bishop for listening to our community," he said.

Gordon said he wanted to acknowledge the "extraordinary" efforts of the Pegasus Residents Group.

"They organised, advocated, gathered more than 16,000 signatures and took their case all the way to Parliament. This result belongs first and foremost to them and the community."

However, Gordon said that the wider challenge for due process was not over.

"The proposed Ohoka development remains before fast-track, despite having already been considered and declined twice through established planning processes," he said.

Gordon said the Waimakariri District Council supported fast-track for complex projects of regional or national significance, particularly major infrastructure such as the Woodend Bypass.

"'However, we do not believe it should provide an alternative pathway for wholesale residential developments that do not recognise and respect locally developed district plans and growth strategies, or are planned for areas that are not suitable for development."