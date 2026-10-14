Mt Hutt Skifield has finished its season “strongly” in readiness for a $12m makeover to its base and facilities.

Work on the base area upgrade has already started.

Ski Area Manager James McKenzie said Mt Hutt had continued to grow over the years and the expansion would make sure facilities kept pace with the number of visitors.

The new look base area will offer a new ground-floor toilet block, improved heated access steps to snow level, additional cafe, food and beverage outlet and extra storage for guests and staff.

The existing outdoor balcony is also included in the upgrade.

Come next winter the outdoor deck will not only nearly tripled in size, the entire area will be heated too.

“We have a great base lodge that works really well for us operationally, but we’re now at the point where adding more space and seating will make a real difference.

"We’re also creating a foundation that will allow us to continue to grow sustainably in line with future demand,” McKenzie said.

In a bid to reduce their building footprint as much as possible, he said they will be using environmental or low-carbon green style concrete which can take longer to set.

“Starting early means we have plenty of time and don’t have to rush it.”

Conscious of carbon emissions McKenzie said workers will be bussed up and down the mountain.

Ashburton-based Bradfords Building has been appointed the principal contractor.

McKenzie said the extension is warranted to ensure the best guest experience on “blue-bird days”.

Regular building updates are expected over summer. .

Meanwhile, the 2026 ski season, which ended on Sunday, got off to a bit of a rocky start opening two weeks late, McKenzie said.

But it finished strongly.

"We got good snow in April and May, so we thought it was going to be a good year, but that all disappeared.”

"We would have struggled without snowmaking,” he said.

McKenzie said the season picked up when snow began to fall at regular intervals from July onward.

He said natural snow combined with what snowmaking had pumped out, meant the snow pack lasted right to the end of the school holidays.

“Spring was sensational. We had record numbers in September,” he said.

Among them in mid August were some of the best FIS Australia New Zealand Cup (ANC) skiers and snowboarders who competed at Mt Hutt.

“It was a bit of a challenge as we had some new snow, but we still held two successful slalom races, which was better than last year.”

McKenzie said the annual Peak to Pub also went really well.

"It was a perfect day for it.”

He said rounding off the season with the The Further Faster Dog Derby on the last day was “a nice way to finish the season”.