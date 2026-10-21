Advance voting for the General Election opens in Ashburton on Monday at Ashburton Event Centre from 10am to 4pm.

Later in the week, other sites also open early including Hakatere Marae, EA Networks Centre Ashburton, Mt Hutt Memorial Hall, Tinwald War Memorial Hall and the Walnut Ave Pavilion.

Voting signs will be out to indicate they are open.

Throughout the district, there are 31 sites where people can vote on November 7, between the hours of 9am to 7pm.

Others include: Alford Forest Hall, Allenton School, Ashburton Intermediate School, Ashburton Netherby School, Carew Hall, Chertsey School, Dorie School, Fairton School, Hampstead School. Hinds School, Lagmhor School, Lauriston Soldiers’ Memorial Hall, Lowcliffe Hall, Mayfield School, Mount Hutt College, Mt Somers Springburn School, Rakaia Community Centre, Wakanui Early Settlers Memorial Hall, Winchmore Hall.

A full list of voting places is available online at at vote.nz/2026-general-election/voting-in-the-election/find-a-voting-place.

People can also call for free on 0800 36 76 56 for help to find their nearest voting place or are unable to make it to a voting place, as alternative voting options are available.