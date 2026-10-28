The latest advice on crop management and sustainable practices is happening at Foundation for Arable Research’s biggest annual event next month — Crops 2026.

It is on November 25 at FAR’s Chertsey research site, near Ashburton, and promises plenty of inspiring talks and practical take-home messages for farmers.

A mix of speakers will appear from FAR and collaborative partners, as well as overseas speakers Adam Christie, of Scottish Agronomy, on the United Kingdom version of Cultivar Performance Trials (CPT) and UK agricultural engineer and soil expert Philip Wright on soil compaction.

FAR communications manager Anna Heslop said as part of this presentation, a soil trench was being dug so those attending could see soil layers and how compaction may impact on root development through the soil profile.

“So, as well as speakers, there will be lots to look at as well,” she said.

Other topics include: carbon footprints for New Zealand-grown animal feed, which flowers drive white clover seed yield and a demonstration of the SVS (Sustainable Vegetable Systems) nitrogen use efficiency tool.

In a discussion on mapping and managing of weeds, Chris Smith of FAR will outline how technology options range from simple phone apps through to camera-guided spray systems. This talk will be followed by a robotic sprayer demonstration courtesy of Ecorobotix.

All eight 30-minute talks are held twice, both in the morning and the afternoon, so it’s possible to hear them all. As always, labelled crop trials are also available to view.

Crops is a must-do on the agricultural calendar for arable farmers and provides an opportunity for people to enjoy a day away from the farm and take time to catch up with other growers and industry contacts before the busy harvest season.

■ Crops is on November 25 from 10.10am to 4.15pm at FAR’s Chertsey Arable Research Site, SH1, 1904 Rakaia Highway. To register, visit the website, www.far.org.nz/events