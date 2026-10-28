"New Zealand is a great provider of food to millions of people across the world. That’s how this country makes it money,” technology teacher Patrick Neal says.

"That can’t happen if there is no machinery, vehicles or people to build and maintain them.”

Neal was speaking to Ashburton College automotive students last week when their NZQCF Micro-credentials certificates were handed out at an end of year ceremony.

Also on hand to present the framed certificates was Motor Industry Training Organisation (MITO) vocational careers advisor Jeremy Fleming.

Speaking to students, Neal said he appreciated the students hard work and dedication.

"You are now one step closer to an automotive trade career,” he said.

Neal emphasised how important tradies were in the workforce and how without them the “world economy would look very different”.

"If we had to go back to oxen and wooden ploughs, you could feed your family for about six months of the year, but that would be about it.”

Among those receiving her certificate and attached credits was Year 12 student Alyssa Meagar.

Alyssa said the variety of automotive hands-on learning in the class has kept her inspired.

”We start knowing nothing at all and end up on the same level at the end.”

The camaraderie within the group has been another highlight.

“Everyone is really welcoming and supportive.”

Along with learning automotive skills Alyssa said her skills have spilt over into her other subjects.

"This has made me more confident and more social; I ask more questions, have more friends with similar hobbies, and find myself more engaged with my school work.

“I am doing a lot better in my other classes”.

Year 12 Student Alyssa Meager enjoyed her Automotive class this year and plan to take the subject again in 2027. "My confidence has increased and I ask a lot more questions now," she said. Photo: Heather Mackenzie

Automotive teacher Daniel Tew said Alyssa had been engaged from day-one, taking everything in.

It is this engagement that has lead her to being somewhat of a class leader.

"I quite often see her showing the boys what to do.”

Tew said the automotive area functions like a work place rather than a classroom.

"We work as a team here and need help each other out.”

"Respect go both ways here.”

Alyssa said she was not sure exactly what the future holds after Year 13, but what she does know is that it will have something to do with the automotive industry.

“My family are big car people and I can’t wait to show them my certificate.”