Several people rescued around Mount Somers over winter “undoubtedly owe their lives to their rescuers,” a search and rescue team leader says.

Many were in poor weather conditions.

Aoraki Search and Rescue team leader police senior sergeant Antony Callon said over the last six months there had been an increase in the number of rescues on, and around Mount Somers.

“The staff and volunteers who respond to rescues are highly trained and extremely capable in the outdoors, and often have to put themselves at risk to aid those who have become lost or stranded,” he said.

In Mid Canterbury, Methven LandSAR were the go-to-team for searches in the area.

Chair Matt Schofield said they got called whenever the helicopter can’t fly or “it’s impracticable for the helicopter to respond to people that aren’t in a life threatening situation”.

"Most of the search callouts were after 7pm, in the dark and in bad weather.”

He said 90 per cent of their members were still working, so they “turn up with the expectation that they are not going to get out until the early hours of the next morning, with no sleep”.

"They do an amazing job at that,” he said.

As part of their search kit, the team has a 24-hour or a 48-hour pack, depending on the rescue.

It contains spare clothing for those being rescued, extra food, shelters and sleeping bags.

Schofield said the recent addition of Bothy Bags and heated blankets had made a huge difference adding heat to the lost, missing, or injured.

"The heated blankets work like the hand warmers, you shake them and they heat up.”

Callon said police saw more people heading out with a lack of food or liquid, inappropriate clothing or footwear or being naive about their abilities or the environment.

Schofield said people did not expect the weather to change between Christchurch and Mount Somers.

"They are two totally different weather fronts,” he said.

Schofield said while most people were pleased to be rescued, some people were unaware they were missing.

"Because they hadn’t filled out an intention plan, the people back at home panicked and we are called out,” he said.

“We love what we do, and it’s good to know the person is all right, but good intentions save a lot of time.”

Allocating resources

The cost of a helicopter rescue depends on the circumstances triggering the search.

“If a personal locator beacon is activated then Rescue Co-ordination New Zealand will fund the helicopter and resulting search,” Schofield said.

If the search involves people who are lost or missing, he said police will cover the cost and if they are injured or hypothermic ACC picks up the tab.

However, the New Zealand Police make the final call on what resources are going to be used.

"We run under the Police umbrella, we feed all rescue information to their control and they will make the final call.”

Schofield said plans for the installation of a bridge over Pony Stream by the Mount Somers Walkways Society will be a game changer and cut down time.

If a search is called in heavy rain between Pony Stream and the Mount Somers Saddle teams will no longer have to send teams in via Woolshed Creek, on the other side of the mountain.

“That will help the lost party considerably,” he said.

"It’s a great addition to the walkway.”

Heading bush?

- LandSAR recommend people always carry two forms of communication.

- Check the Mountain Safety Council website at mountainsafety.org.nz for tips and advice before leaving home.

- Leave detailed trip intentions with a trusted contact before heading into the bush – even for short day walks. Include your planned route and expected return time.

- Check the weather conditions of where you are going and compare it from multiple sources to gain an accurate prediction.