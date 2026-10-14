The Mount Somers Walkways Society is installing a new bridge over Pony Stream in honour of the late Major Ian Lattimore, who left a bequest to the society.

Lattimore was a long serving military officer in the Royal New Zealand Infantry Regiment, and former Ashburton College head boy.

He had retired from the New Zealand Army when he passed away unexpectedly on January 28, 2023, at age 61.

Society chairman Robert Schikker said it was the committee’s first purchase using the proceeds from Lattimore’s generous bequest.

"We have invested most of it and plan to use the proceeds on projects around the mountain.”

Schikker said the group were looking to install a long lasting, practical tribute to Lattimore and one they could name.

Knowing Methven Search and Rescue had mentioned the unpredictable nature of Pony Stream caused problems for trampers in the past, installing a bridge there was the perfect solution.

Schikker said the bridge would not make much difference on a daily basis but would come into it’s own when weather conditions change.

"Mount Somers has become really popular and has sort of become a go-to mountain in the winter because it has a marked route up to the top, is a reasonably easy mountain and there is firewood in all the huts.”

Schikker said the good part was people were really “learning to do the outdoors” in the winter, but on the flip side the mountain can “play-up” and the weather can change on a dime.

“If it pours with rain and the rivers come up, this bridge will avoid sticky situations where people can get caught out.”

"We have had a few incidents over the winter.”

After purchasing the 11.5 metre “fly in bridge” from Taranaki based Monkeytoe, Schikker said it took a bit of ingenuity to get in down here.

"It’s made from aluminium and only weighs 650kg but the length caused some issues.”

Problem solved, and at a cost of $6500, Schikker said it came down on top of a load of steel on a large transporter.

Ideally, the bridge will be installed next month, but Schikker said it would depend on the sign off from the DOC engineer.

Nathan Huggins from Joseph Builders has been tasked as project manager for the install.

"He will be in charge of the whole thing, but we can help build the foundations, and then a helicopter will fly the thing in.”

The Mount Somers Walkways Society are volunteer caretakers of all the tracks on Mount Somers.

On the Sharplin Falls track alone, Schikker said they have carted in in excess of six to ten tonnes of gravel using their Honda-power barrows.

But they still have to be negotiated up the track and then the gravel spread out.

Schikker said they had a system that worked well.

“Once a week we go in. It takes about an hour to go up and down. That done you hand it over the next person, go and have a cup of tea and put the world to rights.”

"By doing that we can do about six or seven hours, as long as the tea doesn’t run out.”

The Sharplin Falls track was one of the most popular and widely used walks in the area.

"There are locals who use it every day for fitness, you see people recovering from cancer out in the fresh air, you see lots of immigrant families with big smiles on their faces out enjoying New Zealand's free back country tracks.”

The society has 62 members on their emailing list, with the regular working party being comprised of around six to 10 members.

"It’s like Lions, when you get older you give back. We get the satisfaction of building and maintaining the tracks, and we are giving back to the community.”

“Every year we get a year older, so we are keen for new members to come and join.”

Schikker believed the Mount Somers Walkways Society had saved many a marriage.

“The wives get rid of us for the whole day and when finished we sleep on the couch.”

"It’s good for all sides,” he said.