Jo Nicholas knows she has big shoes to fill as the kaitiaki caretaker of Staveley Camp and Forest.

But she is up for the task.

She takes over the role from Gen de Spa in December.

"They are huge shoes to fill, but as I said to the committee, I walk in different shoes, everyone has a different walk,” Nicholas said.

“Gen has done an amazing job over the last 10 years and I will be tapping her a lot for her knowledge.”

Ahead of the handover, Nicholas said she will spend six weeks shadowing de Spa, taking in as much as possible.

"This will be mainly around the forest work and getting my head around some of the funding that she’s been doing as well.”

Nicholas said she can see lots of potential for the camp and surrounding forest.

“The scope for this place is never-ending, it’s so exciting.

"It is so beautiful here, you get out of the car, breathe in the air and instantly relax.”

Jo Nicholas is looking forward to her new role as kaitiaki, caretaker of Staveley Camp and Forest. Photo Supplied

For the past eight years, Nicholas has been working as a mental health practitioner for the Te Puawaitanga ki Ōtautahi Trust, based in Christchurch.

She plans to tap into the many connections she has made in that space.

"Organisations could bring families or people who are struggling in the cities or small towns, for some forest restoration time for themselves and their own wellbeing.”

Growing up on a farm in the Rakaia Gorge, Nicholas said moving to Staveley was “kind-of-like coming home”.

With 40 years of early childhood teaching experience and 11 seasons running the Mt Hutt Skifield créche, Nicholas has also set her sights on encouraging young children and their parents to become regular visitors.

“We could run little forest pre-school programmes.”

Once Nicholas has settled in she has a couple of immediate goals; enrolling in a bird watching course and learning more about weed eradication.

“Keeping weeds under control is the main forest work here.”

For the last six months, Nicholas has been on the Staveley Campsite committee, led by chairperson Lindsay Jones, had provided unflagging support.

"None of the camp projects would happen without their knowledge, approval and backing,” Nicholas said.

“The camp is a non profit organisation and couldn’t survive without the support of the community.”