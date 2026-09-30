Members of Ashburton’s Collegiate Rugby Football Club have voted in favour of selling its northern Smithfield Rd grounds and consolidating the club at its Chalmers Ave grounds.

It passed during a special general meeting at the club last week.

Collegiate club president Brent Ferguson said there was a good turnout to the meeting.

Following the meeting in a post to the club’s Facebook page, a spokesperson said the decision to sell had not been made lightly.

‘‘Smithfield Road was the home of the original Technical Rugby Football Club and has housed Collegiate rugby for 39 years.

‘‘Generations of players, coaches, volunteers, supporters and families have contributed to the grounds, and that history will always remain an important part of Collegiate.

‘‘As we move forward, we also recognise the many sporting sections that have helped make Collegiate the club it is today, including rugby, squash, cricket, hockey, football, netball, touch rugby, and hunting and fishing.

‘‘Each section, along with its members and volunteers, has played an important part in our proud history.

‘‘However, with declining participation across our remaining sporting sections, fewer volunteers and the considerable cost of maintaining two separate facilities, members agreed that bringing our people, finances and resources together at one location provides the strongest and most sustainable future for the club.

‘‘This is not the club folding or turning its back on its history. It is about moving forward as one Collegiate club and establishing a secure foundation for future generations.’’

Ahead of the meeting, Ferguson said it was an issue that should have been addressed years ago.

Collegiate has for many years had clubrooms and fields on Smithfield Road, as well as at the southern end of Chalmers Ave on Robilliard Park, where there are also three spectator-friendly squash courts.

It was hoped the northern ground sale would help future-proof the club and regenerate membership.