Cost of living, superannuation remuneration, gang support and improving access to healthcare were among the topics of questions put to Rangitata general election candidates this week in Ashburton during a meet the candidates event.

Six of the eight candidates were present: Matt Harris (Opportunity), Sange Malama (Labour), Dave Richards (Greens), James Meager (National), Isaac Nicholson (New Zealand First) and Karl Thomas (Conservative).

Kevin McCracken (New Zealand Outdoors and Freedom) was a no show, while Aaron Allred (Act) put in his apologies.

The open event, organised by Grey Power Ashburton at the Senior Centre on Monday, was attended by about 100 people, most of whom were members of the organisation.

Grey Power president Cath Carr emceed the meeting and said it had been arranged so members could put a face to those who were standing in the election on November 7.

‘‘We have done it every election, every three years,’’ she said.

There was no seasoned commentator holding the candidates to task but members had informed quips and a range of political knowledge.

Cath said members did not want to put them through their paces but rather get to know them as people.

She also asked, that if should they get elected, what would they do for current and future retirees in New Zealand?

The candidates, who had appeared at such an event last month in Timaru, were no strangers to the format.

They each had three minutes to introduce themselves, say what spurred them to take up politics, followed by three minutes of questions from the floor.

The order they sat, was their order of speaking.

The people behind the names appeared. Their backgrounds, dreams and aspirations about children, parents, environment and healthcare.

They spoke of what's right now, what needs work and voiced plenty of Party messaging.

Afternoon tea followed.

It was chance for candidates to get out of the spotlight and mingle with attendees, some still with questions.

By this time, Cath had thanked the candidates for attending ‘‘to hear our concerns, and most importantly help us with the decisions we have to make next month.

‘‘It seems to be quite a different election this time,’’ she said.