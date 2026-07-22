Entries are now open for the annual Zonta Ashburton Women’s Art Awards (ZAWAA) and exhibition for 2027.

The awards seek to raise the status of visual women artists and recognise their excellence in fine arts practice and is open to all emerging and mid-career visual artists in Canterbury.

A major cash prize and solo exhibition will be awarded to the Premier Award winner, and all selected finalists will have their work shown in the awards exhibition at Rokowhiria Ashburton Art Gallery and Museum.

Museum director Hubert Klaassens said in a statement that the awards was a truly unique opportunity for women artists in the region..

“The award is a favoured fixture of Rokowhiria’s programme, and the quality of works selected for the 2026 exhibition was just remarkable.

"We look forward to hosting next year’s ZAWAA and we especially encourage young generation artists to submit work for the award.”

Zonta Ashburton president Carolyn Bruce said the annual event kept growing and celebrated its 10th anniversary this year with 61 entries in the Premier Award and 23 entries in the Young Generation category for women aged between 16 and 20.

Entry forms can be found on the Ashburton Art Gallery website or from the Rokowhiria Ashburton Art Gallery and Museum reception and close September 30.

Entries will be shortlisted by a panel of judges comprised of three art sector professionals.

The awards will be announced by the judges at opening night on March 5, 2027.

There is also a People's Choice Award that runs throughout the course of the exhibition.