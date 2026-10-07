Sliming the principal was among the fun had by pupils at Allenton School while fundraising for new sports uniforms.

They got step out of the classroom last term for games, dress in house colours, tackle an obstacle course and take part in a Jump Jam.

The activities were all part of the school’s fun run day fundraiser.

Principal Andrew Leverton said each pupil was charged with gathering fun run sponsorship.

The six pupils who raised the most through the online platform got to pour buckets of slime over five teachers and Leverton.

"It’s horrible stuff, but they thought it was fun,” he said.

Leverton said as part of the fun run the PTA devised an obstacle course, including a maze, tyres to navigate and steps to walk over.

“The run was not about first, second and third, but rather about getting the whole school to participate regardless of their athletic ability.

"Some children just chose to run around, others got fully involved in the course.”

"They get very excited by these events which is great.”

The school is in the throes of replacing existing sports uniforms with something more “up to date and modern.”

"We will be applying for community grants and holding future fundraising events,” he said.

Meanwhile earlier in the term, Allenton pupils had he popular TV show, What Now spend the morning filming Harold the Giraffe on site for a future episode.

Leverton said it all came about because a pupil entered a competition earlier in the year.

"Time went by and we didn’t hear anything of it, then all of a sudden What Now got in touch with us and said “Hey this person has been chosen as one of the winners” and they wanted to film at our school.”

The crew spent the morning filming six of the children participating in activities the What Now presenters had put together.

“We also released a couple of classes to proved background noise and for support.”