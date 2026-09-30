Seven Ashburton homes, exquisitely decorated for Christmas, are opening on their doors next month to help raise funds for Hospice Mid Canterbury.

Along with the homes, Christmas-themed stalls, a glass of bubbles and Christmas cake will be offered at Terrace Croft in Laings Rd.

Organising committee members Anne-Marie Leech, Ange Farr, Barbara Redmond and Christine Todd are looking forward to the occasion.

We appreciate the homeowner's effort in decorating their homes and welcoming the public through them, Leech said.

Local businesses have also come on board to support the day.

Farr said people visiting the homes would also benefit from their involvement and can call in, do some shopping and have something to eat.

"The ‘CBD Christmas Bauble’ stores, office and cafe are all locally owned and operated. They will be open from 11am to 2pm.”

Hospice volunteers, from left, Ang Farr, Christine Todd, Anne-Marie Leech and Barbara Redmond. Photo: Dellwyn Moylan

On the day of the experience, tickets are exchanged for a map detailing where the homes are located.

"Ticket holders are directed to which house to start with so there aren't crowds at any one house," Leech said.

The homes are open on November 22 from 10am with entry to the last one at 1.45pm.

After viewing the homes, ticket holders head to the lovely grounds and facilities at Terrace Croft between 2pm to 4pm where Christmas-themed stalls will be set up to entice shoppers.

"The much looked forward to day wouldn't be possible if people didn't kindly approach us and offer their homes, the support of businesses and Kim welcoming us to Terrace Croft ," Leech said.

There is an opportunity to view the immaculate grounds and relax with cake and bubbles.

Entertainment from award winning musician Molly Harrison will add to the festivities.

On offer will also be spot prizes and raffles. All attendees go home with a goody bag.

Todd said the event makes for a great early Christmas present, end of year work do or girls' day out.

It's the third time hospice has held the biennial festive homes fundraiser.

The Christmas Experience is the brainchild of hospice volunteer Barbara Redmond.

The event is an opportunity to explore with friends and family while supporting a good cause.

Early bird tickets $65, end October 11 and tickets are then $75. The price includes a goodie bag, a piece of Christmas cake and a glass of bubbly..

‘‘On the day volunteers ensure the day goes smoothly and everyone has an enjoyable time,’’ Leech said.

‘‘All the services provided by hospice are at no cost to people and without any government funding we need to organise fundraisers like this one.

"The money raised here stays locally to support the work of Hospice Mid Canterbury,’’ Todd said.

* Hospice Mid Canterbury’s “The Christmas Experience” is on November 22, 10am to 4pm. Tickets at Kowhai House, 70 Havelock St, between 9am to 2pm Monday to Friday or events.humanitix.com