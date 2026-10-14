Ashburton Rotary Club’s annual Bookarama has raised $83,000, making it the most successful in its 47-year history.

It’s exceeded club members’ expectations.

Convenor David Mead said members had a goal of $80,000 this year and the success of the fundraiser was due to the generosity of the community.

“I think more people have had a clean out this year and been very kind in supporting us,” he said.

“It’s our best and biggest Bookarma,” David said.

Now, the fate of next year’s Bookarama is in the hands of the district council as Rotary, and other community organisations, await a decision on plans for the sale of the Sports Hall, the long time home of Bookarama.

A decision is expected this month.

In its nearly half a century of operation more than $1.5 million has been raised.

David said this year, when the doors to the Ashburton Centennial Sports Hall first opened for the week-long event, there was sea of eager shoppers jostling their way to their favourite topics.

Shoppers came from around the South Island to find books they had been searching for.,

“It’s pretty crazy that people travel to be here but we know have reputation for a great Bookarama,” David said.

"I think we are probably the biggest one in the South Island.”

While no genre of book stood out as a hot favourite, he said jigsaw puzzles were in big demand.

“We sold thousands of jigsaw puzzles. On the first day over two thirds of the jigsaw puzzles sold.

"In previous years we’ve had the puzzles, (and) CDs upstairs which has prevented some people from getting to them,” he said.

“I think having everything on the ground floor this year has made a big difference.”

Funds raised from the annual event will be used to support the Duxes at Ashburton and Mount Hutt College, Books for Babes and new entrants books along with applications for funds.

“It would be rather sad if the community don’t retain the Sports Hall,” David said.

"If we lose the Sports Hall then Ashburton has lost something very important.

”It would be a very sad day if we can’t hold Bookarama as there is no where else for us to hold it,” David said.

The club is very grateful to all those who helped and supported this year’s Bookarama by generously donating items, the help setting up, selling and packing up and those who shopped.

For now, the club is getting on with doing what it is good at — collecting items for Bookarama 2027.

A collection box at Community House, 44 Cass St is ready and waiting.