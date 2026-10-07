Dave Whalley, franchisee owner of McDonald’s Ashburton restaurant, has been awarded the Fred L. Turner Golden Arch Award.

It is the highest of the company’s franchisees awards and named after former McDonald’s America chief executive officer and honorary chairman.

The award, presented to Whalley and his wife Andrea earlier this year, was one of 40 given out around the world.

McDonalds said via a statement that recipients were “individuals (who) lead with integrity, prioritise their people and customers, foster inclusion within their communities, and serve as true champions of the McDonald’s brand.

“The awards are presented biennially at the McDonald’s Worldwide Convention to franchisees who put their customers and people first, lead with integrity, promote inclusion in their community, and champion the McDonald’s system.”

“Dave’s approach has always been simple - lead with heart, care for his people, and create a welcoming experience for every customer who walks through his doors.

"His commitment to people and the business perfectly reflects all that McDonald’s stands for,” they said.

McDonald’s opened its first New Zealand restaurant in Porirua in 1976.

The Golden Arches appeared in Linwood and Merivale, in Christchurch in November 1987. The Merivale site was the company's first foray into the South Island.

The restaurant managers there included Dave Whalley and Pat Cornish, who both went on to own their own restaurants.

Whalley currently has five restaurants in Canterbury.

He worked his way up from the management position to becoming a franchisee who employs hundreds of workers.

Whalley sits of the board of Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC).

He currently serves on the New Zealand Leadership Group for McDonald’s Restaurants, where his passion for people and operational excellence shines through.

RMHC said their organisation has always held a special place in Whalley’s heart.

“He’s been a vocal champion of the organisation for years. He’s often found praising the organisation within his stores to staff, customers and really anyone who will listen.

“After serving over a decade on the board of RMHC South Island, including during the time of amalgamation, Dave always knew he’d find his way back to the charity in a governance role that matched his passion and commitment.”