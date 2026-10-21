Pianist Tim Kirke from Timaru has been awarded the $700 Ashburton Musical Club scholarship award for 2026.

Tim is a year 13 year student who achieved his grade 8 piano exam with distinction in 2025 and an Overall Excellence Endorsement in NCEA level 2 music.

"People ask me if I have a Plan B, to which I always say “yes, to work harder at Plan A,” Tim said.

His mantra also saw him win the Piano Recital Award and Outstanding Stagecraft Presentation Award.

And this year, he has qualified for the National Young Performer Awards (NYPA), initiated by Performing Arts Competitions Association of New Zealand which he is working towards, and also the 2026 National Young Performing Arts Competition (piano forte) in Palmerston North this month.

Tim has also been involved in the Youth Orchestra South Canterbury and as an accompanist for various choirs including Roncalli College Choir and Craighead Diocesan School Chorale at the Big Sing in Dunedin.

Next year, Tim is planning to study a Bachelor of Music degree in performance and composition at Otago University. He hopes to become a concert pianist and vocalist and teacher in the future.