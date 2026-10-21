Spring is one of my favourite times of the year in the Hurunui.

The days are getting longer, our gardens are coming to life, and there is a real sense of energy building across our communities as we look forward to some wonderful events on our local calendar.

The Amberley A & P show on October 31 is a fantastic opportunity to celebrate our rural roots, agriculture and the people who help make our district what it is.

The show brings together farming families, businesses exhibitors and visitors, and is a great reminder of the important role agriculture continues to play in our local economy and identity.

There is always plenty to see and do, and its is a wonderful day out for the whole family.

The Rodin Cars Hurunui Garden Festival is another highlight over four days October 29 to November 1, showcasing the creativity, hard work and passion of gardeners throughout our district.

From established gardens to hidden gems, it gives us the chance to enjoy some beautiful spaces, gather ideas for our own gardens and discover more of the special places that make Hurunui such an attractive place to live and visit. It also brings visitors into our communities, providing a welcome boost for local cafés, shops, accommodations providers and other businesses.

And finally, the Hanmer Springs fete on October 31, which has become a much-anticipated event on the spring calendar.

Set against the beautiful backdrop of the Queen Mary Hospital in Hanmer Springs, it offers a wonderful mix of stalls, gifts, crafts and treats with plenty of opportunity to catch up with friends and enjoy the village atmosphere.

Events like this are not only enjoyable for visitors but also make a valuable contribution to our local tourism economy,

What I particularly love about these events is that they are about much more than what happens on the day. Behind each one are organisers, volunteers, stallholders and local businesses who give their time energy and enthusiasm to make things happen.

That contribution should never be underestimated. Community events help bring people together, create opportunities for local business and showcase the best of our district to those who may be visiting for the first time.

In times when many households and businesses are feeling the pressure of rising costs, supporting local events is one small but meaningful way we can contribute to our communities. Come along, enjoy what is on offer, buy locally where you can, and take the opportunity to explore a little more of Hurunui.

We have so much to be proud of across our district, from our strong rural heritage and beautiful gardens to our vibrant villages and the people who make them special.

I encourage everyone to get these events in your diary, invite family or friends along and make the most of the opportunities on our doorstep. You never know who you might bump into what you might discover, or how much enjoyment a day out close to home can bring.