■Oxford Gallery

Artist in Residence: Moyra Elliott

Thursday October 8 to Sunday November 1.

Whānau Table: Make a Portrait

Drop in anytime during gallery opening hours to cut, stick and create your own collage portrait.



Living portraits

Thursday October 15 to Sunday, November 15. An open call to the Oxford Gallery community has brought together works by 36 local artists of all ages, backgrounds, experience and mediums.

Pocket Portraits: Make a Little Book of Memories

Sunday November 8 from 1–3pm. Adults $10 per person. Bookings essential.



Stone Carving Workshop with Julie Shanks

Sunday November 8 from 11am–3pm. Adults $65 per person.

Marvellous Monoprints: For tamariki/children

Sunday November 15 from 1–3pm. Ages 5–12. $10 per person. Bookings essential.

Find out more and book at oxfordgallery.org.nz/activities.

▪️Chamber Gallery, Rangiora Library

Nothing About Us Without Us

IHC’s outstanding 75-year anniversary exhibition curated by Bridgit Anderson.

Monday October 19 to Wednesday November 11.



▪️Art on the Quay Gallery, Kaiapoi Library

Kaiapoi Bridge

An exhibition of historic photographs, sourced from the Kaiapoi Museum, to celebrate the history and restoration of the Williams Street Kaiapoi Bridge. The exhibition also includes examples of Mel Eaton's new artwork commissioned for the bridge restoration.

Thursday, October 15 to Wednesday November 18.