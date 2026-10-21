■Oxford Gallery
Artist in Residence: Moyra Elliott
Thursday October 8 to Sunday November 1.
Whānau Table: Make a Portrait
Drop in anytime during gallery opening hours to cut, stick and create your own collage portrait.
Living portraits
Thursday October 15 to Sunday, November 15. An open call to the Oxford Gallery community has brought together works by 36 local artists of all ages, backgrounds, experience and mediums.
Pocket Portraits: Make a Little Book of Memories
Sunday November 8 from 1–3pm. Adults $10 per person. Bookings essential.
Stone Carving Workshop with Julie Shanks
Sunday November 8 from 11am–3pm. Adults $65 per person.
Marvellous Monoprints: For tamariki/children
Sunday November 15 from 1–3pm. Ages 5–12. $10 per person. Bookings essential.
Find out more and book at oxfordgallery.org.nz/activities.
▪️Chamber Gallery, Rangiora Library
Nothing About Us Without Us
IHC’s outstanding 75-year anniversary exhibition curated by Bridgit Anderson.
Monday October 19 to Wednesday November 11.
▪️Art on the Quay Gallery, Kaiapoi Library
Kaiapoi Bridge
An exhibition of historic photographs, sourced from the Kaiapoi Museum, to celebrate the history and restoration of the Williams Street Kaiapoi Bridge. The exhibition also includes examples of Mel Eaton's new artwork commissioned for the bridge restoration.
Thursday, October 15 to Wednesday November 18.