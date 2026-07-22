A building consent can now be issued within 24 hours at Hurunui District Council, a first-of-its-kind service in New Zealand.

Building and Property Manager Kerry Walsh says the initiative recognises how time-critical the consent process is for the building sector.

With only a couple of 24-hour consent applications received per month since its inception 12 months ago, Mr Walsh knows there are more people in the industry who would benefit knowing about it.

“This 24-hour consenting service gives builders and homeowners confidence and momentum, helping projects move faster while maintaining our high standards.”

The service is aimed at residential building consents, and is designed to support Licensed Building Practitioner (LBP) designers.

To participate in the programme, designers attend an initial meeting and agree to respond quickly to any queries and resolve minor issues on the day of processing.

A Project Information Memorandum (PIM) must be obtained prior to lodging a 24-hour consent application, allowing planning and infrastructure matters to be resolved in advance.

“This means that when an application is lodged, most major issues that typically cause delays have already been addressed,” Mr Walsh says.

The 24-hour timeframe runs continuously, with council staff prioritising these applications to meet the target timeframe.

Local builder Marty Murchison of Murchison Homes said the process provides significant benefits.

“It means we can plan with confidence, knowing the consent will be issued quickly. That helps with scheduling subcontractors and managing build programmes.”

He said success relies on strong collaboration.

“The 24-hour consent programme requires commitment from both council and designers to work together and respond quickly throughout the process.”

Mr Walsh says the council is keen to expand uptake of the service.

“We’re keen to sit down with designers who are interested in being part of this process.”

To speak to Kerry, call 027 528 6974.