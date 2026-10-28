The sleigh is being preened, or in this case, the tractor is being greased, as Loburn School gears up for an exciting festive season.

Its popular Christmas Market and Santa Photo Weekend return, alongside being selected to create a window for the 2026 Ballantynes Christmas Window Competition.

Loburn School is one of just three schools selected to create a window for the prestigious 2026 Ballantynes Christmas Window Competition, giving it an opportunity to showcase the creativity and community spirit of rural North Canterbury in the heart of Christchurch.

Its design has its beginnings in an original concept artwork created by a parent Richard Clinghan.

A creative team is now busy building, crafting and imagining, as they bring his vision to life, ahead of the big reveal.

The official window opening will take place on November 21, when the community will be encouraged to visit Ballantynes and support Loburn School in the People's Choice Award by placing a vite in the voting box on site.

The competition also offers the chance to win a $10,000 prize, adding to the excitement surrounding the project.

Market Days

The Loburn School’s Christmas and Election Day Market Weekend will will run on Saturday, November 7 and Sunday, November 8, promising two days of family fun, and festive activities.

Santa will make a special visit to the school, giving children the opportunity to meet him and capture the magic of Christmas with a professionally taken photograph by E Creative Photography.

Families can also book a non-Christmas family photo session with Sarah Perrins Photography, offering an opportunity to capture special family memories ahead of the festive season.

There will be plenty to keep the whole family entertained, with a bouncy castle, face painting, Christmas crafts, music, delicious food, great coffee, market stalls and car boot sales.

Visitors will also have the chance to get a head start on their Christmas shopping while supporting local stallholders and the school community.

The weekend is being organised by the Loburn School Home and School PTA, with funds raised helping support the school and its students.

Santa photos can be booked at loburnschool.pixieset.com/booking.

Family photography sessions with Sarah Perrins Photography are available at sarahperrinsphotography.pixieset.com/booking/loburn-family-photos-fundraiser.

Those interested in having a market stall or car boot sale are encouraged to contact the PTA at loburnschoolpta@gmail.co.nz.