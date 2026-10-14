Hurunui’s council is hoping it can tidy up a land ownership oversight, after it decided to gift land to Hato Hone St John 13 years ago.

The council gifted around 300 square metres of land behind the Amberley council building to St John in December 2013 to provide space for a second ambulance garage and office space, but the process was never complete by St John

Councillors voted at a meeting on Tuesday, September 29, to uphold its decision to transfer the ownership of land to St John in a bid to get it resolved.

Council senior planner Helga Bennett said a building consent was issued in 2013 and a subdivision consent was granted the following year, but St John did not complete the process, so the change of ownership has not been completed.

It meant the ambulance garage crossed the boundary, breaching the Building Act, and the office remained on council-owned land.

Ms Bennett said the matter appeared to have been overlooked due to staff changes.

The issue came to light when St John recently applied for a new subdivision consent for a new boundary adjustment.

The new subdivision will now result in about 454 square metres of land being transferred to St John.

Mayor Marie Black said she had no hesitation in honouring the original agreement and approving the transfer of land, as St John played a valuable role in the community.

“The intent of this council is to continue to provide support for an organisation that supports our community.

Under the original agreement, St John would give the council first right of refusal if it wanted to dispose of the land.

david.hill@alliedmedia.co.nz

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